RC Bhargava Honored with ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd proudly announced that its Chairman, RC Bhargava, has been awarded the prestigious 'ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality' by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

A jury chaired by former Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, adjudicated the award, celebrating Bhargava's and Maruti Suzuki's dedication to ethical practices.

Bhargava attributed the honor to the unwavering commitment of Maruti Suzuki's management and employees over four decades. He emphasized the importance of ethical leadership, team building, and stakeholder engagement in achieving exemplary corporate governance.

