RC Bhargava Honored with ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award
Maruti Suzuki India's Chairman, RC Bhargava, received the ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance. The recognition, determined by a jury led by former Chief Justice Justice DY Chandrachud, highlights the contributions of Maruti Suzuki's management and employees in upholding high ethical standards.
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd proudly announced that its Chairman, RC Bhargava, has been awarded the prestigious 'ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality' by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
A jury chaired by former Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, adjudicated the award, celebrating Bhargava's and Maruti Suzuki's dedication to ethical practices.
Bhargava attributed the honor to the unwavering commitment of Maruti Suzuki's management and employees over four decades. He emphasized the importance of ethical leadership, team building, and stakeholder engagement in achieving exemplary corporate governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajoana Challenges Sikh Leadership's Political Dependence
Nitin Nabin's Rise: A Generational Shift in BJP Leadership
Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP Leadership Over Women's Respect
Richard Moth: New Era for Westminster's Catholic Leadership
Maharashtra CM Defends Modi's Leadership Amidst Operation Sindoor Controversy