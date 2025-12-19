Left Menu

RC Bhargava Honored with ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award

Maruti Suzuki India's Chairman, RC Bhargava, received the ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance. The recognition, determined by a jury led by former Chief Justice Justice DY Chandrachud, highlights the contributions of Maruti Suzuki's management and employees in upholding high ethical standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:47 IST
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd proudly announced that its Chairman, RC Bhargava, has been awarded the prestigious 'ICSI Lifetime Achievement Award for Translating Excellence in Corporate Governance into Reality' by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

A jury chaired by former Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud, adjudicated the award, celebrating Bhargava's and Maruti Suzuki's dedication to ethical practices.

Bhargava attributed the honor to the unwavering commitment of Maruti Suzuki's management and employees over four decades. He emphasized the importance of ethical leadership, team building, and stakeholder engagement in achieving exemplary corporate governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

