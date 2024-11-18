Left Menu

Tiger Shroff Returns in 'Baaghi 4': A Darker Journey Awaits

Tiger Shroff is set to lead 'Baaghi 4', directed by A. Harsha and releasing on September 5, 2025. Shroff announced the sequel through Instagram, hinting a darker theme. The franchise started in 2016 and has evolved with directors like Sabbir Khan and Ahmed Khan. Shroff recently appeared in 'Singham Again'.

Tiger Shroff Image Credit: IANS
Tiger Shroff is poised to reignite the silver screen as the star of 'Baaghi 4', slated for a September 5, 2025 release. This installment in the action-packed franchise will be under the direction of A. Harsha and backed by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The announcement came as Shroff took to Instagram, unveiling the film's poster and an intriguing caption that teased, ''A darker spirit, a bloodier mission. This time he is not the same!'' This adds to the anticipation following previous hits: 'Baaghi' (2016) directed by Sabbir Khan, including Shraddha Kapoor, and the subsequent sequels by Ahmed Khan featuring Disha Patani and Kapoor again.

In his professional trajectory, Shroff recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again', which was launched on November 1, adding to his repertoire of action roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

