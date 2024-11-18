Left Menu

SlimeWorld's Slime-tastic Milestone: Over 3 Million Downloads!

SlimeWorld, a blockchain P2E game by Hedera Guild Game, has reached 3 million downloads, revealing a major update. The update includes new mini-games, expanded language support, and opportunities to earn HGG tokens. HGG tokens are now on several global exchanges, and new user events celebrate the update.

Updated: 18-11-2024 12:06 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 12:06 IST
SlimeWorld, the renowned blockchain Play-to-Earn game developed by Hedera Guild Game, has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 3 million downloads globally. This success coincides with a substantial update to the game, introducing new features and gameplay improvements that are sure to engage its dedicated player base.

The latest update to SlimeWorld enhances the gaming experience by adding two engaging mini-games, SUPER JUMP and ROAD CROSSING. These additions diversify the methods through which players can mine and earn Orichalcum points, convertible to HGG tokens. The introduction of a roulette system further incentivizes consistent gameplay with the promise of enhanced rewards.

Recognizing the need to reach a broader audience, SlimeWorld has expanded its language support to include Vietnamese, Tagalog, and Hindi, making the game more accessible to a global player community. The game's reach is further extended as Orichalcum points can now be exchanged for HGG tokens listed on prominent exchanges like HTC, MEXC, and Bing X. In anticipation of the holiday season, SlimeWorld plans to introduce even more engaging content, ensuring continued excitement among players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

