Art Mumbai 2024: A Global Art Extravaganza

Art Mumbai 2024, held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, showcases global artistry. Supported by Birla Opus Paints and key artists like Paresh Maity, the event highlights influential collector Abeer Vivek Abrol and promotes India's art heritage, with participation from NGMA leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-11-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 14:21 IST
Mumbai's art scene is abuzz with Art Mumbai 2024, a prestigious fair hosted at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse from November 14th to 17th. Presented by Birla Opus Paints, this event is a celebration of creativity, featuring works from renowned global artists and visionaries.

Abeer Vivek Abrol, an influential art collector, plays a key role in the event, underscoring the significance of collectors in the art world. His engagement with leading artists and galleries inspires both newcomers and seasoned art enthusiasts, fostering a vibrant art ecosystem.

The fair also garners institutional support, with NGMA officials like Dr. Sanjeev Gautam and IAS Nidhi Chaudhary in attendance, promoting Indian cultural heritage on a global stage. As Art Mumbai concludes, it cements its status as a pivotal platform for artistic exchange and innovation.

