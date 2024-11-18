Art Mumbai 2024: A Global Art Extravaganza

Mumbai's art scene is abuzz with Art Mumbai 2024, a prestigious fair hosted at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse from November 14th to 17th. Presented by Birla Opus Paints, this event is a celebration of creativity, featuring works from renowned global artists and visionaries.

Abeer Vivek Abrol, an influential art collector, plays a key role in the event, underscoring the significance of collectors in the art world. His engagement with leading artists and galleries inspires both newcomers and seasoned art enthusiasts, fostering a vibrant art ecosystem.

The fair also garners institutional support, with NGMA officials like Dr. Sanjeev Gautam and IAS Nidhi Chaudhary in attendance, promoting Indian cultural heritage on a global stage. As Art Mumbai concludes, it cements its status as a pivotal platform for artistic exchange and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)