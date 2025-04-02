Unleashing Creativity: India Welcomes Its First LEGO® Certified Store

The LEGO Group is poised to launch its inaugural LEGO® Certified Store in India at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, in May 2025, followed by another at Orion Mall, Bengaluru. This marks a significant milestone as it will be the largest LEGO store in South Asia, offering an array of immersive and interactive experiences catered to fans of all ages.

Partnering with Ample Group, the new store will feature distinctive digital and physical experiences, including large-scale 3D models and intricate mosaics inspired by local landmarks. The launch speaks to LEGO's commitment to instilling creativity, learning, and joy in both young and adult builders, as noted by LEGO India's Country Manager Bhavana Mandon.

The initiative enhances LEGO's presence in India by providing an unparalleled shopping experience. Features include exclusive launches of LEGO sets in India, interactive building stations, and the iconic 'Pick A Brick' wall. Cedric Roose, LEGO Group's General Manager for India and Emerging Asia, emphasizes the store's role in redefining retail and inspiring the future builders of tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)