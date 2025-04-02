Left Menu

Unleashing Creativity: India Welcomes Its First LEGO® Certified Store

India is set to welcome its first-ever LEGO® Certified Store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, in May 2025, followed by another in Bengaluru. Collaborating with Ample Group, the store promises immersive experiences and a wide range of exclusive LEGO sets, aiming to inspire creativity and imagination among fans across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-04-2025 10:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 10:12 IST
Unleashing Creativity: India Welcomes Its First LEGO® Certified Store
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The LEGO Group is poised to launch its inaugural LEGO® Certified Store in India at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, in May 2025, followed by another at Orion Mall, Bengaluru. This marks a significant milestone as it will be the largest LEGO store in South Asia, offering an array of immersive and interactive experiences catered to fans of all ages.

Partnering with Ample Group, the new store will feature distinctive digital and physical experiences, including large-scale 3D models and intricate mosaics inspired by local landmarks. The launch speaks to LEGO's commitment to instilling creativity, learning, and joy in both young and adult builders, as noted by LEGO India's Country Manager Bhavana Mandon.

The initiative enhances LEGO's presence in India by providing an unparalleled shopping experience. Features include exclusive launches of LEGO sets in India, interactive building stations, and the iconic 'Pick A Brick' wall. Cedric Roose, LEGO Group's General Manager for India and Emerging Asia, emphasizes the store's role in redefining retail and inspiring the future builders of tomorrow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025