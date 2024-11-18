Left Menu

Unveiling the Truth: Tulsi Gabbard's Bhajan Video Timeline

A video of Tulsi Gabbard singing bhajans is falsely claimed as recent, linked to her new role under Trump. The footage is actually from 2016 during ISKCON's 50th anniversary. PTI Fact Check confirms its age, refuting social media's misleading narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:00 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:56 IST
Tulsi Gabbard Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

An investigative report by PTI Fact Check has debunked recent claims surrounding a video of US Congress member Tulsi Gabbard singing bhajans. Despite social media suggesting the video is linked to her appointment under Donald Trump, it is, in fact, from a 2016 ISKCON event.

The video, widely distributed online, inaccurately suggests it was recorded just before Gabbard’s projected role as Director of National Intelligence. The footage is acknowledged as a commemorative event marking ISKCON's 50th anniversary, dated September 2016.

Moreover, this video has been presented with false context, promoting misinformation. Evidence affirms that Gabbard, celebrated for her spiritual values, was a key speaker at the event, which is now mistakenly interpreted as a current occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

