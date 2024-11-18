Unveiling the Truth: Tulsi Gabbard's Bhajan Video Timeline

An investigative report by PTI Fact Check has debunked recent claims surrounding a video of US Congress member Tulsi Gabbard singing bhajans. Despite social media suggesting the video is linked to her appointment under Donald Trump, it is, in fact, from a 2016 ISKCON event.

The video, widely distributed online, inaccurately suggests it was recorded just before Gabbard’s projected role as Director of National Intelligence. The footage is acknowledged as a commemorative event marking ISKCON's 50th anniversary, dated September 2016.

Moreover, this video has been presented with false context, promoting misinformation. Evidence affirms that Gabbard, celebrated for her spiritual values, was a key speaker at the event, which is now mistakenly interpreted as a current occurrence.

