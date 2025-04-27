Left Menu

MP's Tech Surge: Rs 20,000 Crore Investments Set to Create 75,000 Jobs

The Madhya Pradesh government announced receiving investment proposals worth Rs 20,000 crore aimed at creating 75,000 jobs in the technology sector. The announcement was made during the Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2025 in Indore. The state also unveiled new policies to attract tech investment.

In a significant economic boost, the Madhya Pradesh government has secured investment proposals totaling approximately Rs 20,000 crore, a move expected to generate around 75,000 jobs primarily within the technology sector. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement during the 'Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 2025.'

Speaking to reporters, Yadav disclosed that the conclave witnessed participation from over 500 companies, highlighting the state's efforts to attract investment in technology. The event also saw the launch of an incentive portal designed to offer integrated facilities to investors. Newly issued guidelines covered various innovative policies, including areas like semiconductors and drones.

In his address, Yadav emphasized the government's intention to develop IT parks in key cities and announced plans for a new space-tech policy. The chief minister underscored the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in fostering development and took a swipe at past governments for missing opportunities to leverage the nation's resources and entrepreneurial spirit.

