U.S. Urges Swift Russia-Ukraine Peace Amid Leadership Talks at the Vatican

Top officials in the Trump administration have called for accelerated peace efforts between Russia and Ukraine following President Donald Trump's recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Vatican. Marco Rubio, U.S. Secretary of State, emphasized the urgency of the deal, possibly shifting focus if solutions remain elusive.

The Saturday meeting marked the first encounter between Trump and Zelenskiy since February, aiming to rekindle negotiations amid ongoing Russian aggression. Trump condemned Russia's recent attacks on Ukraine, stressing the need for peace and stability. Meanwhile, conflicting proposals from Ukraine, the U.S., and Europe complicate the path to an agreement.

National Security Adviser Mike Waltz highlighted Trump's commitment to achieving peace, while critics, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, expressed concerns over potential concessions to Russia that could unravel Western alliances. As talks continue, the pressure mounts to find a viable resolution to the conflict.

