ITW Catalyst Rebrands as Catalyst 2.0 to Ignite Strategic Partnerships

ITW Catalyst, one of India's rapidly advancing sports consulting firms, has officially rebranded itself as Catalyst 2.0 as part of a progressive brand refresh. Established in 2019, the company aims to drive strategic marketing through a unique Return on Objectives (ROO) approach.

Over the past five years, ITW Catalyst has forged global standards in sports, entertainment, and media consulting, securing major brand partnerships like those with Mumbai Indians and Marriott Bonvoy. Catalyst 2.0 continues this journey, boasting nearly a quarter-billion dollars in deals with over 20 sports teams and influential entertainment events.

Driven by the leadership of Chief Commercial Officer Chintan Jhaveri, Catalyst 2.0 is set to push boundaries in consumer engagement. With its expansion into the digital and new media landscapes, the firm remains dedicated to creating innovative and impactful client partnerships worldwide.

