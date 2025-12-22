Mayavi Entertainment Revolutionizes Cinema with Innovative 31-Film Slate

Mayavi Entertainment, an innovative film studio with bases in India and the UAE, is taking bold steps into the future with the launch of its 31-film slate. Embracing cutting-edge technologies such as AI and blockchain, the studio aims to set new benchmarks in the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.

The initiative is backed by a formidable leadership team, including visual director Chaitanya Sant, global distributor Rahul Merchant, seasoned producer Deepak R. Nangalia, and photography expert Vinay Mahidhar. Notably, this endeavor introduces a new capital strategy enabling diverse participation from accredited individuals and financial institutions, thereby democratizing the investment process.

With an emphasis on responsible tokenization and innovative funding, Mayavi sets out to position film as a governable asset class. This approach facilitates transparency and comprehensive governance, underscored by a global distribution focus that spans multiple languages, genres, and platforms.

