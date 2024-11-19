Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's Lifelong Lessons for Aspiring Actors at Global Freight Summit

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan imparted valuable advice to aspiring actors at Dubai's Global Freight Summit, emphasizing authenticity, perseverance, and setting long-term goals over short-term fame. He highlighted learning from mistakes and introspection as keys to success, sharing candid insights into his personal experiences and journey in the film industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 16:14 IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared invaluable insights for those aspiring to make it in the film industry during his appearance at Dubai's Global Freight Summit. The 'Jawan' actor's address was a call to focus on authenticity, emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself and concentrating on long-term career objectives rather than fleeting fame.

"Don't try to formulate an image. Just be yourself," Khan advised. Encouraging hard work and courage to make mistakes, he implored actors not to fixate on their social following but to aim for career longevity. "It's not just about 15 minutes of fame," he stated, urging a pursuit of long-standing success rather than short-term gains, speaking from his journey of rising through challenges to widespread acclaim.

In his candid address, Khan discussed the value of learning from mistakes, highlighting that hard work and resilience are integral to success. He promoted introspection over dwelling on failures, advising that setbacks often stem from a misunderstanding of one's environment. He admitted to being self-critical, confessing, "I cry a lot in my bathroom," but urged tenacity, asserting that the world is not invariably against anyone, nor are failures a result of conspiracies. Instead, accepting and learning from failures is vital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

