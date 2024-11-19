Shah Rukh Khan's Lifelong Lessons for Aspiring Actors at Global Freight Summit

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared invaluable insights for those aspiring to make it in the film industry during his appearance at Dubai's Global Freight Summit. The 'Jawan' actor's address was a call to focus on authenticity, emphasizing the importance of being true to oneself and concentrating on long-term career objectives rather than fleeting fame.

"Don't try to formulate an image. Just be yourself," Khan advised. Encouraging hard work and courage to make mistakes, he implored actors not to fixate on their social following but to aim for career longevity. "It's not just about 15 minutes of fame," he stated, urging a pursuit of long-standing success rather than short-term gains, speaking from his journey of rising through challenges to widespread acclaim.

In his candid address, Khan discussed the value of learning from mistakes, highlighting that hard work and resilience are integral to success. He promoted introspection over dwelling on failures, advising that setbacks often stem from a misunderstanding of one's environment. He admitted to being self-critical, confessing, "I cry a lot in my bathroom," but urged tenacity, asserting that the world is not invariably against anyone, nor are failures a result of conspiracies. Instead, accepting and learning from failures is vital.

(With inputs from agencies.)