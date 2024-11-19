Left Menu

Ancient Indian Innovators: Rediscovering the Vedic Age's Technocratic Pioneers

Governor Anandiben Patel claimed that the Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj conceptualized aircraft long before the Wright Brothers. Patel at a university convocation highlighted Kumbhakaran as a technocrat. She emphasized studying ancient Indian texts for their remarkable innovations and urged universities to translate them to reach a broader audience.

In a controversial assertion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel credited Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj with conceptualizing aircraft, a recognition typically accorded to the Wright Brothers. Addressing Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, she cited the giant Kumbhakaran, traditionally known for long bouts of sleep, as a hidden technocrat.

Patel advocated a reevaluation of ancient Indian texts, emphasizing the sages' unheralded contributions to technological progress. These text, she argued, could provide invaluable insights into the sophisticated innovations that marked early Indian civilization.

The governor urged universities to translate these ancient works, thus unlocking their wisdom for modern scholars. She praised Indian universities' strides in national and international rankings and called for increased efforts to leverage government-allocated educational funding.

