In a controversial assertion, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel credited Vedic-era sage Bharadwaj with conceptualizing aircraft, a recognition typically accorded to the Wright Brothers. Addressing Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University, she cited the giant Kumbhakaran, traditionally known for long bouts of sleep, as a hidden technocrat.

Patel advocated a reevaluation of ancient Indian texts, emphasizing the sages' unheralded contributions to technological progress. These text, she argued, could provide invaluable insights into the sophisticated innovations that marked early Indian civilization.

The governor urged universities to translate these ancient works, thus unlocking their wisdom for modern scholars. She praised Indian universities' strides in national and international rankings and called for increased efforts to leverage government-allocated educational funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)