Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra Reunite on Set After Years

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have reunited after years for a brand shoot, rekindling their 'Ishaqzaade' partnership. The Bollywood pair, whose debut film depicted the intense rivalry between two political families, expressed nostalgia for their collaboration. Both actors recently appeared in separate high-profile projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:48 IST
Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor (Image source: Instagram/@arjunkapoor). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra, celebrated for their roles in the 2012 film 'Ishaqzaade', have reunited on set after several years. Announcing the reunion with a selfie posted on Instagram Stories, Arjun expressed delight at rejoining his 'partner-in-crime'. The actors are currently working together on a brand shoot.

Their debut film, 'Ishaqzaade', directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, highlighted the bitter rivalry between two influential political families. The story, a mix of romance and thriller, culminated in a heartfelt conclusion with the titular characters, Parma and Zoya, uniting in marriage and meeting a tragic end.

Meanwhile, both actors have been actively pursuing other projects. Arjun Kapoor recently played a villainous role in 'Singham Again', alongside industry veterans like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Parineeti Chopra co-starred with Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila', portraying the wife of the film's protagonist, a leading musical artist of his time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

