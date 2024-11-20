Left Menu

Heartfelt Farewell: Liam Payne's Tragic Passing and Private Funeral

The funeral of former One Direction star, Liam Payne, who tragically died after a fall in Buenos Aires, will take place in England. The private ceremony will be attended by his family and One Direction bandmates. Reports revealed Payne had substances in his system; three people face charges.

The funeral of former One Direction star Liam Payne, who died last month after a fall from a Buenos Aires balcony, is set for Wednesday, as reported by British media. Payne, who rose to international fame with the boy band One Direction, passed away at 31, prompting worldwide tributes and questions surrounding his mysterious fall. Three individuals have been charged in connection to his death.

Earlier this month, Payne's remains were handed over to his father and transported back to England. Reports from outlets like the Daily Mail and Daily Mirror confirm that all surviving members of One Direction, including Harry Styles, plan to attend the funeral to honor their former bandmate.

Media sources indicate the funeral will be an intimate gathering for family and close friends. A 911 call by a hotel employee on the day of Payne's death alleged that he exhibited aggressive behavior and possibly was under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

An autopsy confirmed the presence of alcohol, cocaine, and a prescription antidepressant in Payne's system at the time of his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

