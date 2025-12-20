Bangladesh Mourns Activist's Tragic Death, Demands Justice

On Saturday, Bangladesh witnessed an outpouring of grief as final prayers for slain activist Sharif Osman Hadi concluded at Dhaka University. The Inqilab Moncho, the organization he convened, marched to the Shahbagh area, demanding accountability from the Home Ministry and giving a 24-hour ultimatum for a progress report on the arrest of Hadi's killers.

Following the funeral, the Moncho insisted that Home Affairs Adviser Retired Lt Gen. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and Special Assistant Khoda Bakhsh Chowdhury present a public report on the investigation's progress. The demand emerged amid warnings of resignation if no satisfactory response was received. Abdullah Al Jaber, Moncho's Member Secretary, expressed these calls for transparency and justice in his address.

Saturday also marked a day of mourning, with national flags at half-mast and calm prevailing in Dhaka after days of protests. Hadi, associated with the July Uprising, was shot in Dhaka's Bijoynagar area, succumbing to his injuries on December 15 after being flown to Singapore for advanced care. His death has spurred a series of protests demanding justice and sparked national discussions on activist rights and security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)