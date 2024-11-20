Left Menu

Stars Step Out for Maharashtra Assembly: Celebs Cast Votes Early

Farhan and Zoya Akhtar lead celebrities to the polls as Maharashtra Assembly elections commence. Security is heightened across 288 constituencies with major political alliances in a fierce contest. Early voter participation, like Bollywood stars, is encouraged to influence the state's future leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:56 IST
Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Popular Bollywood personalities, including actor Farhan Akhtar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, were seen arriving together at a polling booth in Bandra as voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections kicked off on Wednesday morning. After voting, the siblings posed for photographers, showcasing their inked fingers as an encouragement for others to exercise their democratic rights.

A host of celebrities, such as Akshay Kumar, RajKummar Rao, and Kabir Khan, were also among the early voters. The election process started at 7 am and is scheduled to conclude at 6 pm, encompassing all 288 assembly constituencies in a single phase.

With a total of 4,136 candidates, including 2,086 independents, contesting in the elections, the political field is highly competitive. The BJP is contending 149 seats, while the Shiv Sena eyes 81, and the NCP is vying for 59. The Congress has presented 101 candidates, while Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) have put forth 95 and 86 candidates respectively. The BSP is involved in 237 races. Approximately 9.7 crore voters are anticipated to participate, and elaborate security measures have been implemented, with over 25,000 personnel from Mumbai Police deployed, including riot-control teams and home guards.

The election battle is marked by shifting alliances and competing ideologies. The primary conflict is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

In the previous 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena obtained 56, and the Congress garnered 44. Back in 2014, the BJP had claimed 122, Shiv Sena took 63, and Congress earned 42 seats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

