Robert De Niro Stars in Netflix's 'Zero Day', a Gripping Drama on Cyber Chaos

Robert De Niro, the distinguished Hollywood actor, is set to make his series television debut in the upcoming Netflix drama 'Zero Day'.

The show, set to premiere on February 20, marks a significant milestone for De Niro as he takes on the role of former US President George Mullen. This character leads the charge against a crippling cyber attack that has plunged the nation into havoc.

The conspiracy-fueled narrative tackles the interplay of disinformation and ambition within the tech, finance, and political spheres, all while spotlighting Mullen's quest for truth amid personal chaos. Co-created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt, the series also features Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, and other notable actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)