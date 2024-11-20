Left Menu

Robert De Niro Stars in Netflix's 'Zero Day', a Gripping Drama on Cyber Chaos

Hollywood icon Robert De Niro stars in 'Zero Day', a six-episode drama premiering on Netflix. De Niro plays former US President George Mullen, tasked with finding the culprits behind a devastating cyber attack. The series features a star-studded cast and delves into themes of power, ambition, and truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:19 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:19 IST
Robert De Niro Stars in Netflix's 'Zero Day', a Gripping Drama on Cyber Chaos
  • Country:
  • United States

Robert De Niro, the distinguished Hollywood actor, is set to make his series television debut in the upcoming Netflix drama 'Zero Day'.

The show, set to premiere on February 20, marks a significant milestone for De Niro as he takes on the role of former US President George Mullen. This character leads the charge against a crippling cyber attack that has plunged the nation into havoc.

The conspiracy-fueled narrative tackles the interplay of disinformation and ambition within the tech, finance, and political spheres, all while spotlighting Mullen's quest for truth amid personal chaos. Co-created by Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, and Michael Schmidt, the series also features Angela Bassett, Jesse Plemons, and other notable actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024