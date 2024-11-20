Emma Mackey Joins JJ Abrams' Exciting New Film Venture

Emma Mackey, the breakout star from Netflix's 'Sex Education', is set to join the cast of a new feature film by acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams. Known for hits like 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Mission: Impossible III', Abrams will pen and produce the movie through his established banner, Bad Robot. Though there's speculation about his directing role, details remain under wraps.

This eagerly anticipated project, also featuring 'Twisters' star Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega from 'Wednesday', is backed by the film giant Warner Bros and is slated to begin production next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At just 28, Mackey has built a formidable resume. She recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and the biographical drama 'Emily', a film exploring the life of English novelist Emily Bronte. Looking forward, audiences will see Mackey in the indie film 'Hot Milk', co-starring Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps, as well as Jim Brooks' star-studded comedy 'Ella McCay'.

