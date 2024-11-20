Left Menu

Emma Mackey Joins JJ Abrams' Exciting New Film Venture

Emma Mackey, known for her role in 'Sex Education', joins JJ Abrams' new film alongside Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega. The project, produced by Bad Robot and Warner Bros, starts production next year. Mackey's recent projects include 'Barbie' and an upcoming indie film 'Hot Milk'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:49 IST
Emma Mackey Joins JJ Abrams' Exciting New Film Venture
Emma Mackey
  • Country:
  • United States

Emma Mackey, the breakout star from Netflix's 'Sex Education', is set to join the cast of a new feature film by acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams. Known for hits like 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Mission: Impossible III', Abrams will pen and produce the movie through his established banner, Bad Robot. Though there's speculation about his directing role, details remain under wraps.

This eagerly anticipated project, also featuring 'Twisters' star Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega from 'Wednesday', is backed by the film giant Warner Bros and is slated to begin production next year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At just 28, Mackey has built a formidable resume. She recently appeared in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' and the biographical drama 'Emily', a film exploring the life of English novelist Emily Bronte. Looking forward, audiences will see Mackey in the indie film 'Hot Milk', co-starring Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps, as well as Jim Brooks' star-studded comedy 'Ella McCay'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024