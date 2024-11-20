Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Warns Anti-India Elements Amidst Film Festival Celebrations
Lt Governor Manoj Sinha addressed the gathering at a joint film festival in Jammu, warning those attempting to compromise India’s integrity. The L-G emphasized how peace is linked to culture and prosperity, stressing exemplary punishment for disruptive elements. He highlighted global film festival participation as a testament to regional peace.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha declared a firm stance against anti-India elements, promising severe repercussions to those threatening national integrity at a crucial film festival gathering.
Sinha noted substantial foreign participation in the event as a sign of Jammu and Kashmir's peace, urging filmmakers to inspire national interest through their work.
He praised local arts and paid tribute to Mushtaq Kak, lauding his contributions to cinema and theater. Highlighting cinema as a soft power, the L-G linked cultural vibrance to regional prosperity under PM Modi's leadership.
