Legacy of Villainy: Remembering Meghanadhan

Renowned Malayalam film and serial actor Meghanadhan, known for his iconic villainous roles, passed away early Thursday morning, according to sources within the film industry.

At the age of 60, Meghanadhan succumbed to respiratory-related ailments at 2 am. He was the son of the celebrated actor Balan K Nair.

With a career beginning in 1983 with the film Astram, directed by P N Menon, Meghanadhan appeared in over 50 films, making a mark in the industry through notable works such as Chamayam, Chenkol, and Ee Puzhayum Kadannu, gaining prominence for his portrayal of complex villainous characters.

