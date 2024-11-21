Cryptocurrency Tycoon Purchases Viral Banana Artwork for Millions

In an extraordinary blend of art, cryptocurrency, and cultural commentary, a banana duct-taped to a wall, known as 'Comedian' by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan, captured significant attention at a recent Sotheby’s auction.

Initially displayed at Art Basel Miami Beach in 2019, the thought-provoking artwork sparked debates on artistic standards and value. The banana secured its place in art history when cryptocurrency mogul Justin Sun spent a staggering USD 6.2 million on it, joined by a crowded room of curious onlookers.

This sale, featuring a piece that highlights overlaps between art and popular memes, marks another chapter in Cattelan's career as a spirited disruptor of the art world. The viral artwork underscores the evolving dialogue between modern art and cultural phenomena.

(With inputs from agencies.)