UP Declares 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free

'The Sabarmati Report', a film on the Godhra train burning incident, has been made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh. CM Yogi Adityanath praised the film and attended its screening. The movie also gained recognition from PM Modi and Haryana's CM for portraying truth sensitively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 16:28 IST
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The newly released Hindi film 'The Sabarmati Report', depicting the 2002 Godhra train burning, has been declared tax-free by the Uttar Pradesh government. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath joined the film's cast for a screening on Thursday, after which he addressed the media to announce the tax exemption.

Praising actor Vikrant Massey for his performance, Adityanath stated, "Vikrant Massey and his team made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of UP. We will make this film tax-free to encourage its viewership and promote the truth it showcases." Similarly, on Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini declared the film tax-free in his state, emphasizing its handling of sensitive content.

Adityanath highlighted the authenticity and emotional integrity of 'The Sabarmati Report', calling it a tribute to the 59 victims of the 2002 tragedy. He applauded the filmmakers for presenting the truth of the incident. The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. Its importance was further underscored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's praise, who remarked on social media that revealing the truth to the public is essential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

