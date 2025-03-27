Yogi Adityanath Champions Transparency and Tradition in Uttar Pradesh

In a landmark event, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath handed out appointment letters to 283 medical officers recruited by the AYUSH department at the Lok Bhavan Auditorium in Lucknow. The officers, chosen by the state's Public Service Commission and Subordinate Services Selection Commission, mark a significant addition to the medical workforce.

During his address, Adityanath underlined the event as a testament to government transparency and intent, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Celebrating the creation of 8.5 lakh jobs over eight years, he praised the integrity of the UPPSC and UPSSSC in their role in the appointments.

In a separate discussion, Adityanath hailed the completion of the once improbable Ram Temple in Ayodhya and lashed out at critics of the Mahakumbh event in Prayagraj, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Defending the event as a "Mrityunjay Mahakumbh," he commended its success amid adversity.

Highlighting the event's mass participation, Adityanath affirmatively stated that the unprecedented gathering of 66 crore devotees and saints was an unmatched occurrence in the annals of Indian spirituality, reinforcing the spiritual ethos of the region.

