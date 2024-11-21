Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Takes a Stand Against Media Misinformation

Amitabh Bachchan addresses the proliferation of misinformation in media on his blog, emphasizing the importance of verified facts. He criticizes the strategic use of unverified information for commercial gains and underscores the ethical concerns of spreading questioned truths, urging media to maintain integrity and respect privacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has taken a strong stance against media misinformation, highlighting the dangers of spreading unverified information. Writing on his blog, Bachchan criticized the use of speculations as commercial tools in journalism.

The actor rarely discusses his family publicly, asserting his right to privacy while expressing a broader concern about the ethical implications of current media practices. His comments underscore the need for verified facts and integrity in journalism.

Bachchan also warned of the consequences of spreading questioned truths, noting how such practices ultimately impact the subjects involved. The actor urged the media to consider their conscience and the potential damage done by unchecked speculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

