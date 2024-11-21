Qatar Unveils Land of Legends: A Future Tourism Marvel

In a ceremony marking a new chapter in Qatar's tourism and entertainment sector, the groundbreaking of Land of Legends Qatar has taken place under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the country's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The project is being developed through a joint venture between FTG Development and Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company.

The $3 billion initiative aims to draw 2 million visitors each year, reshaping Qatar's tourism landscape and aiding its drive for economic diversification. Set to open by 2028, Land of Legends Qatar spans over 650,000 square meters and is designed to offer a unique experience with seven differently themed zones.

This pioneering project within the Simaisma Project blends engaging attractions, unique experiences, and cultural showcases, including hotels, villas, and luxurious amenities. It represents a strategic move to position Qatar as a major tourist destination and to boost investments in its tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)