Left Menu

Qatar Unveils Land of Legends: A Future Tourism Marvel

Land of Legends Qatar, a landmark entertainment destination, has commenced groundbreaking under the guidance of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Developed through a partnership between FTG Development and Qatari Diar, this $3 billion project aims to attract 2 million visitors annually, contributing to Qatar's economic diversification and tourism growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:44 IST
Qatar Unveils Land of Legends: A Future Tourism Marvel
  • Country:
  • Qatar

In a ceremony marking a new chapter in Qatar's tourism and entertainment sector, the groundbreaking of Land of Legends Qatar has taken place under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the country's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. The project is being developed through a joint venture between FTG Development and Qatari Diar Real Estate Investment Company.

The $3 billion initiative aims to draw 2 million visitors each year, reshaping Qatar's tourism landscape and aiding its drive for economic diversification. Set to open by 2028, Land of Legends Qatar spans over 650,000 square meters and is designed to offer a unique experience with seven differently themed zones.

This pioneering project within the Simaisma Project blends engaging attractions, unique experiences, and cultural showcases, including hotels, villas, and luxurious amenities. It represents a strategic move to position Qatar as a major tourist destination and to boost investments in its tourism sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024