Governor Celebrates 83rd Birthday with Children at Raj Bhavan

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel celebrated her 83rd birthday with children at Raj Bhavan. She emphasized the joy of spending time with children and received handmade gifts. Various officials and ministers wished her well, marking a heartfelt occasion that highlighted Patel's connection with youth.
Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel marked her 83rd birthday in a warm celebration at Raj Bhavan, where she invited children and served them food.
Patel emphasized that the smiles of children are the best gift, reflecting on the special experience of spending meaningful time with them.
During the event, children offered their handmade paintings and cards to Patel, symbolizing their affection and creativity. The Governor thanked the Raj Bhavan staff for their role in orchestrating the memorable celebration.
