Divine Lights: Illuminating the Mahakumbh Experience

Approximately 500 decorative streetlights will be installed at the Mahakumbh, featuring depictions of deities and providing a stunning nighttime experience. This initiative, managed by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited, integrates Indian culture with modernity and aims to enhance the spiritual ambiance for visiting devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:33 IST
  • India

The Mahakumbh fairgrounds are set to be transformed with the installation of around 500 decorative streetlights on custom poles. These are designed to feature depictions of deities, generating a breathtaking spectacle for visitors at night, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has undertaken this 8-crore project to install 485 designer streetlights. These installations will line major routes leading to the Sangam, incorporating a blend of Indian culture and modern design to provide a divine experience for devotees.

Superintending Engineer for Mahakumbh, Manoj Gupta, emphasized the cultural significance of the project, noting the use of themes like Lord Shiva. Anoop Singh, Executive Engineer, highlighted the permanency of the installations as a move to preserve the area's beauty for future visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

