Solemn Farewell: Ashes of Debendra Pradhan Immersed at Holy Sangam

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan immersed his father Debendra Pradhan's ashes at Triveni Sangam, a holy site, with state officials and BJP members present. Debendra Pradhan, a key figure in Odisha's BJP growth, served under Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and his legacy continues through his son's political career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-04-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 19:32 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan performed the solemn ritual of immersing his late father, Debendra Pradhan's ashes, at the Triveni Sangam on Thursday. This significant confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers served as the backdrop for this emotional ceremony, accompanied by Vedic hymns.

The ash immersion ceremony was attended by a host of BJP dignitaries, including Uttar Pradesh Minister Rakesh Sachan, who remarked on the impactful contributions of the late Debendra Pradhan, a former minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. His efforts are credited with sowing important seeds for the BJP's growth in Odisha, leading to its future electoral successes in the state.

Prominent attendees included Uttar Pradesh Minister Nand Gopal Gupta, Phulpur MP Praveen Patel, and Allahabad North MLA Harshvardhan Bajpai, who joined in paying their respects. Despite Debendra Pradhan's passing, his legacy lives on through his son, Dharmendra Pradhan, who continues to serve the nation as Education Minister.

