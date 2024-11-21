Kanyakumari's New Attraction: The Glass Bridge Marvel
A 77-meter glass bridge connecting Thiruvalluvar and Vivekananda monuments in Kanyakumari is set to attract tourists. The bowstring arch bridge is being built at a cost of Rs 37 crore and is expected to be completed by the end of December. It spans the rough sea with expert assistance.
A striking 77-meter-long glass bridge in Kanyakumari promises to become a major tourist attraction, connecting the iconic monuments of Thiruvalluvar and Vivekananda, announced Tamil Nadu's Public Works and Highways Minister E V Velu.
Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 37 crore, this bowstring arch bridge will link the 133-feet-high Thiruvalluvar granite statue to the famed Vivekananda Rock Memorial. Minister Velu expects completion by December, marking a significant infrastructure feat.
The construction presents challenges; robust engineering measures are vital due to factors like sea erosion and wind speed. Minister Velu, alongside district collector R Alagumeena, highlighted these challenges but remained hopeful for completion within 40 days.
