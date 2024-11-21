Left Menu

ABVP: Cultivating National Duty Among Youth

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's vice president, Champat Rai, praised the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for instilling a sense of national duty in youth during the 70th National Convention. The event also celebrated Mahant Avaidyanath's contributions to India's independence and education, alongside his role in the Ram Temple movement.

21-11-2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vishwa Hindu Parishad vice president Champat Rai commended the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for its role in fostering a sense of national duty among young people. His remarks came during the opening of an exhibition dedicated to Rashtrasant Mahant Avaidyanath at the 70th National Convention of the RSS-affiliated ABVP in Devi Ahilyabai Nagar.

The ABVP, according to Rai, is essential in instilling responsibility in youths across educational campuses in India. The gathering honored the spirit of leaders like Swami Vivekanand, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, and Deendayal Upadhyay, whose selfless service set inspiring examples. Rai expressed his esteem in attending the convention for the second time.

Rai, who also serves as the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, recollected his connection with Mahant Avaidyanath, appreciating his vision for national integration. The exhibition highlighted Avaidyanath's efforts in the independence struggle and the Ram Temple movement and showcased the Maharana Pratap Education Council's pivotal role in rejuvenating Indian education since 1932.

(With inputs from agencies.)

