Strengthening Ties: Modi Honours Gandhi and Heritage in Historic Guyana Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Guyana, marking the first visit by an Indian head of state in over 50 years. Modi highlighted Gandhi's timeless values and commemorated Indian heritage contributions to Guyana, fostering further India-Guyana cultural and political ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Georgetown | Updated: 22-11-2024 02:49 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 02:49 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic visit to Guyana, his first as an Indian head of state in over half a century. He paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at a statue in Promenade Gardens, emphasizing the ongoing relevance of Gandhi's principles of peace and non-violence.

During his visit, Modi also honored Indian heritage at the Indian Arrival Monument, highlighting the cultural contributions of Indian ancestors who enriched Guyana's social fabric. This visit marked an important cultural connection between the two countries.

Modi addressed a special session of the National Assembly, becoming the first Indian leader to do so. He acknowledged shared histories and democratic traditions between India and Guyana, pointing towards a future of strengthened bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

