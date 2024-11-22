Entertainment News: Comcast's Shift, Cirque's Berlin Debut, and More

In a significant shift, Comcast announces the spin-off of its NBCUniversal cable TV networks, including MSNBC and CNBC, to focus on streaming services. The decision marks a strategic repositioning for growth in the streaming-dominated media landscape.

Meanwhile, Cirque du Soleil is set to launch its first permanent European show, Alize, in Berlin at Potsdamer Platz. This engaging production promises to push creative boundaries with a theater redesigned for its technical demands.

Additional entertainment news includes the low-key debut of Alec Baldwin's 'Rust', the Illinois Supreme Court overturning Jussie Smollett's conviction, Jude Law's excitement over 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew', and more stories shaping the cultural scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)