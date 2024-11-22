Left Menu

Michelle Yeoh on Singing, Cinema, and Cross-Cultural Connections in 'Wicked'

Michelle Yeoh discusses her role in the musical film 'Wicked', drawing on her multi-cultural upbringing and her love for Indian cinema. Teaming up with director Jon M. Chu, Yeoh explores the transformative power of storytelling in film, aiming to create more opportunities and diverse narratives within the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 10:51 IST
Michelle Yeoh
  • Country:
  • India

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh has shared her hopes that her latest film, 'Wicked', will resonate with audiences, inspired by her multicultural upbringing in Malaysia. Yeoh, who grew up watching Indian cinema, reunites with director Jon M. Chu to star as Madame Morrible in the screen adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, marking her first foray into musicals.

Despite initial fears of singing onscreen, the actress, well-known for her roles in 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and 'Tomorrow Never Dies', relished the opportunity, encouraged by the film's leads, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Yeoh believes in cinema's power to transport audiences, embracing musicals for their unique blend of storytelling and performance.

Yeoh's collaboration with Chu, who directed the groundbreaking 'Crazy Rich Asians', highlights the ongoing fight for representation and the need for diverse narratives in Hollywood. She hopes that 'Wicked', set for a November 22 release, will continue this mission, offering a shared cinematic experience celebrating cultural connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

