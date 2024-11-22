Michelle Yeoh on Singing, Cinema, and Cross-Cultural Connections in 'Wicked'

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh has shared her hopes that her latest film, 'Wicked', will resonate with audiences, inspired by her multicultural upbringing in Malaysia. Yeoh, who grew up watching Indian cinema, reunites with director Jon M. Chu to star as Madame Morrible in the screen adaptation of the popular Broadway musical, marking her first foray into musicals.

Despite initial fears of singing onscreen, the actress, well-known for her roles in 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' and 'Tomorrow Never Dies', relished the opportunity, encouraged by the film's leads, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Yeoh believes in cinema's power to transport audiences, embracing musicals for their unique blend of storytelling and performance.

Yeoh's collaboration with Chu, who directed the groundbreaking 'Crazy Rich Asians', highlights the ongoing fight for representation and the need for diverse narratives in Hollywood. She hopes that 'Wicked', set for a November 22 release, will continue this mission, offering a shared cinematic experience celebrating cultural connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)