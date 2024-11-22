Aldo, The Affable Therapy Dog Transforming Dental Visits for Children
Aldo, a Labrador retriever, assists young Ecuadorean children at the dentist by providing emotional support. With five years of experience, Aldo helps distract children from the stress of dental procedures through cuddles. His presence has significantly improved the dental experience for many children.
Aldo, an affable honey-cream Labrador retriever, is playing a crucial role in easing young Ecuadorean children's anxiety at the dentist's office. With five years of experience in emotional support, this 8-year-old dog helps distract children from invasive procedures by allowing them to cuddle and stroke him.
Parents have noticed significant behavioral improvements in their children during dental visits. Beatriz Armas, a mother, remarked that while visits are usually traumatic, Aldo brings tranquility and peace to her daughter, turning the experience into a pleasant one.
Glenda Arias, Aldo's owner and a dentist, emphasizes the profound impact Aldo has had on her young patients. She describes him as essential to her practice, indicating that his involvement has transformed the children's consultation experiences.
