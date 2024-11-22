Left Menu

Aldo, The Affable Therapy Dog Transforming Dental Visits for Children

Aldo, a Labrador retriever, assists young Ecuadorean children at the dentist by providing emotional support. With five years of experience, Aldo helps distract children from the stress of dental procedures through cuddles. His presence has significantly improved the dental experience for many children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 22-11-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 16:35 IST
Aldo, The Affable Therapy Dog Transforming Dental Visits for Children
  • Country:
  • Ecuador

Aldo, an affable honey-cream Labrador retriever, is playing a crucial role in easing young Ecuadorean children's anxiety at the dentist's office. With five years of experience in emotional support, this 8-year-old dog helps distract children from invasive procedures by allowing them to cuddle and stroke him.

Parents have noticed significant behavioral improvements in their children during dental visits. Beatriz Armas, a mother, remarked that while visits are usually traumatic, Aldo brings tranquility and peace to her daughter, turning the experience into a pleasant one.

Glenda Arias, Aldo's owner and a dentist, emphasizes the profound impact Aldo has had on her young patients. She describes him as essential to her practice, indicating that his involvement has transformed the children's consultation experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024