Aldo, The Affable Therapy Dog Transforming Dental Visits for Children

Aldo, an affable honey-cream Labrador retriever, is playing a crucial role in easing young Ecuadorean children's anxiety at the dentist's office. With five years of experience in emotional support, this 8-year-old dog helps distract children from invasive procedures by allowing them to cuddle and stroke him.

Parents have noticed significant behavioral improvements in their children during dental visits. Beatriz Armas, a mother, remarked that while visits are usually traumatic, Aldo brings tranquility and peace to her daughter, turning the experience into a pleasant one.

Glenda Arias, Aldo's owner and a dentist, emphasizes the profound impact Aldo has had on her young patients. She describes him as essential to her practice, indicating that his involvement has transformed the children's consultation experiences.

