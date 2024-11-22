Left Menu

The Sabarmati Report: Film Receives Political Applause and Potential Tax Benefits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets 'The Sabarmati Report' cast, a film depicting the 2002 Godhra train incident. Goa Chief Minister considers tax-free status after viewing. Uttar Pradesh CM also praises the film, indicating plans for tax exemption in his state. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 19:13 IST
The Sabarmati Report: Film Receives Political Applause and Potential Tax Benefits
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with star cast of 'The Sabarmati Report'. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged with the cast and crew of the film 'The Sabarmati Report,' a production that delves into the fiery destruction of the S-6 coach on the Sabarmati Express near Godhra on February 27, 2002, claiming the lives of 59 Hindu pilgrims en route from Ayodhya, an event that triggered widespread unrest in Gujarat.

Visual evidence shows Shah in conversation with Ektaa R Kapoor and Vikrant Massey, while Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, viewed the film at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. Afterward, Sawant extended warm wishes via a call organized by producer Mahaveer Jain, applauding the film's authenticity and announcing intentions to make it tax-free in Goa.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attending a screening in Lucknow, commended Vikrant Massey and the film's portrayal of historical events, promising a tax-free status in his state. The film, starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, continues to garner political support and critical acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

