The Sabarmati Report: Film Receives Political Applause and Potential Tax Benefits

Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged with the cast and crew of the film 'The Sabarmati Report,' a production that delves into the fiery destruction of the S-6 coach on the Sabarmati Express near Godhra on February 27, 2002, claiming the lives of 59 Hindu pilgrims en route from Ayodhya, an event that triggered widespread unrest in Gujarat.

Visual evidence shows Shah in conversation with Ektaa R Kapoor and Vikrant Massey, while Goa's Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant, viewed the film at the International Film Festival of India in Goa. Afterward, Sawant extended warm wishes via a call organized by producer Mahaveer Jain, applauding the film's authenticity and announcing intentions to make it tax-free in Goa.

Similarly, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, attending a screening in Lucknow, commended Vikrant Massey and the film's portrayal of historical events, promising a tax-free status in his state. The film, starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, continues to garner political support and critical acclaim.

(With inputs from agencies.)