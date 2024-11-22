Neelesh Misra's Literary Revolution: Challenging Algorithms with Decency

Neelesh Misra, a notable writer and storyteller, emphasized the difficulties in producing decent content in a world dominated by algorithms that prioritize divisive and excitable material. Speaking at the Sahitya Aaj Tak event in New Delhi, Misra remarked that creating meaningful content is akin to 'walking on fire.'

Misra elaborated on his strategic choice to focus on clean storytelling through his 'Slow' book series, rejecting the trends of sensationalism. He recounted choosing practical experience over academia in his youth, showcasing a career defined by a pursuit of authenticity and substance.

A pioneer in rural journalism, Misra founded Gaon Connection, challenging himself by relocating from urban centers to his roots in Lucknow. He stresses the importance of pursuing one's true calling, encouraging individuals to break free from paths not meant for them.

(With inputs from agencies.)