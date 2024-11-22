Malayalam Actress Withdraws Allegations Amidst Lack of Government Support

A Malayali actress, aged 51, has announced her intention to retract sexual abuse claims against various male actors, highlighting inadequate support from the Kerala government. She accused authorities of negligence, leaving her mentally drained, and said her complaints led to a POCSO charge against her.

The actress alleged enduring social harassment and felt betrayed by the police's inadequate investigation into her POCSO case. She emphasized not retracting her complaints due to any compromise and insisted on a thorough probe into the POCSO charge first.

The allegations coincided with the Justice Hema Committee report's revelations about harassment in the Malayalam cinema industry, escalating calls for action. The actress urged immediate government intervention, stressing the need for justice and protection under the POCSO Act 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)