Left Menu

Malayalam Actress Withdraws Allegations Amidst Lack of Government Support

A 51-year-old Malayalam actress has decided to withdraw sexual abuse allegations against several male actors, citing a lack of support and protection from the Kerala government. The actress claims negligence by authorities has left her mentally exhausted and facing backlash, including a POCSO case against her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 22-11-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 21:58 IST
Malayalam Actress Withdraws Allegations Amidst Lack of Government Support
  • Country:
  • India

A Malayali actress, aged 51, has announced her intention to retract sexual abuse claims against various male actors, highlighting inadequate support from the Kerala government. She accused authorities of negligence, leaving her mentally drained, and said her complaints led to a POCSO charge against her.

The actress alleged enduring social harassment and felt betrayed by the police's inadequate investigation into her POCSO case. She emphasized not retracting her complaints due to any compromise and insisted on a thorough probe into the POCSO charge first.

The allegations coincided with the Justice Hema Committee report's revelations about harassment in the Malayalam cinema industry, escalating calls for action. The actress urged immediate government intervention, stressing the need for justice and protection under the POCSO Act 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024