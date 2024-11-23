Left Menu

Stars and Scandals: A Week in Entertainment News

A week filled with sensational entertainment stories: Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' thrive at the box office, and the Illinois Supreme Court reverses Jussie Smollett's conviction. Meanwhile, the Italian-Egyptian porn actor's arrest stirs controversy, and Jude Law stars in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'.

Updated: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST
Stars and Scandals: A Week in Entertainment News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs stays behind bars as a judge deliberates his bail plea, while 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' capture box office success, raking in $25.7 million across North America.

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned Jussie Smollett's conviction amid arguments he was wrongfully charged twice, and Italy questions the detention of a porn actor in Egypt.

Disney's 'Moana 2' pays homage to Hawaiian culture, and Russian ballet mourns the loss of Vladimir Shklyarov, marking a week of highs and lows in the entertainment world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

