Stars and Scandals: A Week in Entertainment News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs stays behind bars as a judge deliberates his bail plea, while 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' capture box office success, raking in $25.7 million across North America.

The Illinois Supreme Court overturned Jussie Smollett's conviction amid arguments he was wrongfully charged twice, and Italy questions the detention of a porn actor in Egypt.

Disney's 'Moana 2' pays homage to Hawaiian culture, and Russian ballet mourns the loss of Vladimir Shklyarov, marking a week of highs and lows in the entertainment world.

(With inputs from agencies.)