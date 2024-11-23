Stars and Scandals: A Week in Entertainment News
A week filled with sensational entertainment stories: Sean 'Diddy' Combs remains in custody, 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' thrive at the box office, and the Illinois Supreme Court reverses Jussie Smollett's conviction. Meanwhile, the Italian-Egyptian porn actor's arrest stirs controversy, and Jude Law stars in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:28 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs stays behind bars as a judge deliberates his bail plea, while 'Wicked' and 'Gladiator II' capture box office success, raking in $25.7 million across North America.
The Illinois Supreme Court overturned Jussie Smollett's conviction amid arguments he was wrongfully charged twice, and Italy questions the detention of a porn actor in Egypt.
Disney's 'Moana 2' pays homage to Hawaiian culture, and Russian ballet mourns the loss of Vladimir Shklyarov, marking a week of highs and lows in the entertainment world.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Paul Mescal: Stepping into 'Gladiator II' Arena with Confidence
Pedro Pascal's Dream Role in 'Gladiator II' with Ridley Scott
Gladiator II: Paul Mescal Revives Rome in Epic Sequel
Entertainment World Buzz: Krasinski, Gladiator II, and Disney's Future
Fred Hechinger's Unforeseen Journey in 'Gladiator II'