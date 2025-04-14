Honoring a Visionary: Dr. Ambedkar's Enduring Legacy

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis led tributes to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar at Mumbai's Chaityabhoomi on the occasion of his 134th birth anniversary.

Among those paying homage were Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde, and state cabinet ministers Ashish Shelar and Sanjay Shirsat. The event also featured an exhibition of rare photographs chronicling Ambedkar's life, organized by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation at Chaityabhoomi, his final resting place at Shivaji Park.

Expressing admiration for Ambedkar, Fadnavis described him as a distinguished economist and a global champion of social justice. NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule lauded his foundational role in shaping India's administration and highlighted his lasting impact on social justice, power initiatives, and education.

