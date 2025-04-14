Left Menu

Honoring the Legacy: Celebrating B R Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary. Ambedkar, known for his pivotal role in drafting India's Constitution, is celebrated for promoting equality and justice, and his legacy continues to inspire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-04-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 10:22 IST
Honoring the Legacy: Celebrating B R Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary
Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar, honoring his profound impact on India's social tapestry. Observing his birth anniversary, leaders lauded Ambedkar's vision for an inclusive society.

The Governor noted Ambedkar's enduring inspiration, emphasizing the importance of equality, justice, and social harmony. Describing Ambedkar as a visionary, Bose highlighted his roles as a statesman, jurist, philosopher, orator, writer, scholar, and social reformer.

Chief Minister Banerjee, also marking the day, referred to Ambedkar as the 'Father of the Constitution,' underscoring his lifelong dedication to the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his trailblazing journey, from enduring discrimination to becoming India's first Law Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025