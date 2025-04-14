Honoring the Legacy: Celebrating B R Ambedkar's Birth Anniversary

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday paid tribute to Dr. B R Ambedkar, honoring his profound impact on India's social tapestry. Observing his birth anniversary, leaders lauded Ambedkar's vision for an inclusive society.

The Governor noted Ambedkar's enduring inspiration, emphasizing the importance of equality, justice, and social harmony. Describing Ambedkar as a visionary, Bose highlighted his roles as a statesman, jurist, philosopher, orator, writer, scholar, and social reformer.

Chief Minister Banerjee, also marking the day, referred to Ambedkar as the 'Father of the Constitution,' underscoring his lifelong dedication to the empowerment of Scheduled Castes and his trailblazing journey, from enduring discrimination to becoming India's first Law Minister.

