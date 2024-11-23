Babil Khan's 'Log Out' Set for Global Spotlight at Mar del Plata

Babil Khan's latest film, 'Log Out,' is poised to make its world debut at the esteemed Mar del Plata International Film Festival in Argentina. Directed by Amit Golani, known for 'TVF Pitchers,' the film is a keen reflection on the complexities of digital fame.

In 'Log Out,' Khan steps into the shoes of a modern influencer, whose virtual ascent is shadowed by its troublesome implications. As audiences worldwide grapple with the realities of online notoriety, the film promises significant resonance.

Khan, familiar for his performances in 'Qala' and 'The Railway Men,' expressed his excitement for the film's premiere. He praised Golani's insightful direction, which pushed him creatively and deepened his performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)