Courageous Advocate: Kara-Murza Honored with John McCain Prize

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a vocal Kremlin critic and decorated journalist, has been awarded the prestigious John McCain Prize at the Halifax International Security Forum. This annual honor, presented in memory of the late US Senator John McCain, acknowledges individuals who showcase exceptional leadership in the quest for human justice.

Kara-Murza, recently freed in a major prisoner exchange, was recognized for his courageous stand against Russian aggression in Ukraine. The former columnist for The Washington Post had been imprisoned since April 2022, convicted of treason, before his release earlier this year.

Highlighting his commitment, Kara-Murza's acceptance not only personalizes his journey but also honors fellow citizens challenging the Putin regime. Past laureates of the award include notable collectives like the people of Hong Kong and Lesbos, who have similarly championed rights under oppressive conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)