Shoojit Sircar's Emotional Journey: 'I Want to Talk' Steals the Spotlight at IFFI

Renowned filmmaker Shoojit Sircar took center stage at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panjim, Goa, to discuss his newest cinematic venture, 'I Want to Talk,' starring Abhishek Bachchan. During an interaction with ANI, Sircar expressed enthusiasm for the film and the acclaim it's receiving.

Sircar described 'I Want to Talk' as a film that transcends verbal expression, focusing instead on evoking powerful emotional responses from its audience. Praising lead actor Abhishek Bachchan, Sircar noted the overwhelming appreciation Bachchan is garnering, stating, 'People are talking so much about him.'

The director also reflected on IFFI's pivotal role for aspiring filmmakers, describing it as an essential platform for youth considering a career in film. He reminisced about the festival's evolution from Delhi to Goa, underscoring its significance and the high caliber of films it showcases.

The film, directed by Sircar and produced alongside Ronnie Lahiri under Rising Sun Films, explores intricate emotional themes with Bachchan in a central role. It premiered in theaters on November 22. Meanwhile, IFFI 2024 began on November 20, featuring over 180 international films, tributes to Indian cinema legends, and numerous premieres.

