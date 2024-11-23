Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Tiruchendur Temple Elephant Attack

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of two men who were fatally attacked by the Tiruchendur temple elephant. The incident occurred on November 18 and claimed the lives of elephant caretaker Udhayakumar and his relative Sisubalan.

Updated: 23-11-2024 22:23 IST
  Country:
  India

Tragedy befell the Tiruchendur temple on November 18 when an unexpected elephant attack led to the demise of two men. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin confirmed the incident, where the temple elephant 'Deivanai' attacked and killed Udhayakumar, a caretaker, and his relative, Sisubalan.

In response to this unfortunate incident, Chief Minister Stalin expressed his profound condolences to the grieving families of the victims. He recognized the suddenness of the attack and addressed the need for immediate support to the families affected by this tragedy.

To alleviate the hardships faced by the bereaved families, the Chief Minister announced that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh would be granted to the kin of both Udhayakumar and Sisubalan. The directive aims to provide some financial relief to the families during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

