ASHA Workers' Protest in Kerala: A Fight for Fair Compensation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated the government's supportive stance towards ASHA workers amid ongoing protests for improved compensation and benefits. A minuscule group expressing discontent has prompted a series of six discussions seeking resolution.

Established measures have aimed to alleviate working conditions, yet grievances persist. Protestors steadfastly demand a Rs 21,000 monthly honorarium and a Rs 5 lakh retirement benefit. In discussions with Health Minister Veena George, solutions involving union consensus saw mixed responses.

A commitment to establish a committee investigating the issue underscores ongoing efforts, as protestors intensify their agitation with hunger strikes. The state's effort contrasts with static central incentives since 2005, sparking debate over the protest's focus.

