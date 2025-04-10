Land Compensation Boosts Momentum for Arunachal's Hydro Power Ambitions

SJVN Ltd, the state-owned power producer, announced on Thursday the release of Rs 269.97 crore in land compensation for the ambitious 3,097 MW Etalin Hydro Power Project in Arunachal Pradesh's Dibang Valley. This step is pivotal in advancing the project, which aims to harness hydroelectric power through the construction of two dams on the Dri and Talo (Tangon) rivers with an underground powerhouse complex.

The project is slated for completion by December 2033. During a review meeting chaired by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, the Chairman & Managing Director (Additional Charge) of SJVN, confirmed that the compensation was deposited in a joint account on March 26, 2025. Both the state government and SJVN expressed commitment to sustainable development, with Khandu vowing full support to expedite necessary clearances.

A Memorandum of Agreement was signed in August 2023 between SJVN and the Arunachal Pradesh government for the Etalin project and four additional hydroelectric projects, with a combined capacity of 5,097 MW, demanding a cumulative investment of about Rs 60,000 crore. These projects are poised to drive significant infrastructural growth while respecting local community rights.

