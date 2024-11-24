Left Menu

Memorial Ceremony at Sado Island Gold Mines Amid South Korea Boycott

Japan held a memorial at the Sado Island Gold Mines despite South Korea's boycott due to unresolved tensions over forced Korean labor during World War II. The event's absence highlighted ongoing strains, despite improved relations between the nations. Ongoing disagreements include compensation and historical acknowledgment.

Japan conducted a memorial ceremony at the Sado Island Gold Mines on Sunday, despite a boycott by South Korea that underscored tensions over forced laborers at the site during World War II.

The absence of South Korean officials and victims' families at the event marked a significant setback in the improving relations between the two countries, despite efforts to prioritize U.S.-led security cooperation over historical disputes.

Historians note around 1,500 Koreans were mobilized to the mines, which Japan registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site this year, acknowledging its contentious past. However, ongoing disagreements over wartime compensation and historical narratives continue to strain diplomatic ties.

