Memorial Ceremony at Sado Island Gold Mines Amid South Korea Boycott

Japan conducted a memorial ceremony at the Sado Island Gold Mines on Sunday, despite a boycott by South Korea that underscored tensions over forced laborers at the site during World War II.

The absence of South Korean officials and victims' families at the event marked a significant setback in the improving relations between the two countries, despite efforts to prioritize U.S.-led security cooperation over historical disputes.

Historians note around 1,500 Koreans were mobilized to the mines, which Japan registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site this year, acknowledging its contentious past. However, ongoing disagreements over wartime compensation and historical narratives continue to strain diplomatic ties.

