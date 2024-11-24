Uttar Pradesh Police: Serving Faith at Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Police are embracing a strict vegetarian diet and behavioral training to act as 'servants of faith' during the upcoming Maha Kumbh festival, running from January 13 to February 26. Their objective is to foster a warm and welcoming atmosphere for the millions expected to attend.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi highlighted the focus on hospitality alongside security. Police personnel are undergoing specialized training, with over 1,500 officers already having completed the course. A total of 40,000 officers are expected to finish training before the event.

Technology will play a crucial role, with AI chatbots and multilingual support ready to assist devotees. The police are also gearing up with new security measures to ensure a safe and harmonious environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)