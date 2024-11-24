Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Police: Serving Faith at Maha Kumbh

The Uttar Pradesh Police are undergoing vegetarian diet and behavioral training to become 'servants of faith' for the Maha Kumbh festival. With technology-enhanced amenities and a focus on hospitality, the force aims to ensure safety and warmth for the millions of attending devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 24-11-2024 13:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 13:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Police: Serving Faith at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Police are embracing a strict vegetarian diet and behavioral training to act as 'servants of faith' during the upcoming Maha Kumbh festival, running from January 13 to February 26. Their objective is to foster a warm and welcoming atmosphere for the millions expected to attend.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi highlighted the focus on hospitality alongside security. Police personnel are undergoing specialized training, with over 1,500 officers already having completed the course. A total of 40,000 officers are expected to finish training before the event.

Technology will play a crucial role, with AI chatbots and multilingual support ready to assist devotees. The police are also gearing up with new security measures to ensure a safe and harmonious environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent to lead the Treasury Department, reports AP.

Trump says he will nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent ...

 Global
2
France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

France Dominates Autumn Nations Series with Stellar Victory

 Global
3
Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

Scott Bessent: Trump's Treasury Pick to Tackle Economic Challenges

 Global
4
Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Trump Weighs Richard Grenell as Special Envoy for Russia-Ukraine Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

Harnessing Blue Carbon: Mozambique's Path to Climate Resilience

World Bank Report Highlights Dominican Republic’s Development Needs

GRI Index 2024: World Bank’s Sustainability Blueprint for Global Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024