Devotees Embark on Historic Pilgrimage to Pakistan for Baisakhi Celebrations

A contingent of 253 Sikh devotees departed from Delhi to Pakistan on Wednesday for the Baisakhi and Khalsa Sajna Diwas festivities, organized by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). The group embarked on this spiritual journey after offering prayers at the Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, as revealed in an official statement.

Paramjeet Singh Chandhok, representing DSGMC, reported the successful approval of visas for all 253 applicants, highlighting that India has granted 6,751 visas for the occasion this year. The devotees are set to cross into Pakistan via the Wagah border at 6 am on Thursday, where they will be split into two groups—one to visit Gurdwara Panja Sahib, the other heading to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, according to Chandhok.

Both groups will reconvene on Saturday at Nankana Sahib to partake in a unified Baisakhi celebration over three days. Following the festivities, the groups will swap their initial destinations to ensure visits to both gurdwaras before they reach Lahore on April 16. Amidst their spiritual itinerary, the group leader, Daljit Singh Sarna, will guide them through Lahore's local gurdwaras, culminating in their departure back to India on April 19. Notably, Chandhok underscored this as the first instance where all applied visas were granted, signifying a landmark moment for the pilgrimage.

