Bhubaneswar Police's 'Money Return Mela': Cybercrime Victims Reclaim Rs 1.91 Crore

The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate organized a 'Money Return Mela' to return Rs 1.91 crore to cybercrime victims defrauded from January to March. The initiative involved recovering funds, blocking fake accounts, and providing support to victims in reclaiming compromised accounts.

In a significant initiative, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissionerate held a fair dubbed the 'Money Return Mela' on Wednesday, returning Rs 1.91 crore to victims of cyber fraud that occurred between January and March.

Organized by the Bhubaneswar Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Police Station, the fair addressed grievances from victims of various cybercrimes, recovering substantial amounts of money as a result of legal actions through criminal miscellaneous cases.

Moreover, police efforts included blocking 65 fake social media accounts while a helpdesk with a WhatsApp number has been established to facilitate victim reporting of cybercrimes in Bhubaneswar.

